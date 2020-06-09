Amenities

pet friendly garage pool playground basketball court tennis court

4873 Noah Ridge Available 05/01/19 Beautifiul 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch home located near downtown Acworth - Beautifiul 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch home located in Acworth (Lake Park Subdivision). The home is well maintained, features a formal dining room, a dine-in kitchen with a separate bar/eating area, a two car garage. Newer paint and laminant flooring! All appliances included! Located in gtreat Cobb County School District. Neighborhood amenities include: two pools (one Junior Olympic), two playgrounds, tennis courts, basketball court, and gazebo



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4750618)