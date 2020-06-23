All apartments in Acworth
Find more places like 4706 Liberty Square Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Acworth, GA
/
4706 Liberty Square Drive
Last updated March 22 2019 at 3:56 AM

4706 Liberty Square Drive

4706 Liberty Square Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Acworth
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4706 Liberty Square Drive, Acworth, GA 30101

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Living Room w/ ceiling fan, corner fireplace w/ gas logs; Dining Room is open to Kitchen w/ breakfast bar & all appliances, pantry, & door to rear patio & storage room. Patio area is landscaped, fenced & includes dining set. Laundry room off kitchen. Upstairs: Master Bedroom w/ tray ceiling, master bath & walk-in closet; 2 add'l BRs & Hall Bath. Hardwood Floors on Main, Berber Carpet upstairs. Community amenities include all lawn maintenance, swim, tennis, playground & town square! **Additional $15.00/month for Utility & Maintenance Reductions Program.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4706 Liberty Square Drive have any available units?
4706 Liberty Square Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Acworth, GA.
How much is rent in Acworth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Acworth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4706 Liberty Square Drive have?
Some of 4706 Liberty Square Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4706 Liberty Square Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4706 Liberty Square Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4706 Liberty Square Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4706 Liberty Square Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Acworth.
Does 4706 Liberty Square Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4706 Liberty Square Drive offers parking.
Does 4706 Liberty Square Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4706 Liberty Square Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4706 Liberty Square Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4706 Liberty Square Drive has a pool.
Does 4706 Liberty Square Drive have accessible units?
No, 4706 Liberty Square Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4706 Liberty Square Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4706 Liberty Square Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Move Cross Country
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bauer
4801 Baker Grove Rd NW
Acworth, GA 30101
REVEL100
100 Peaks Ridge
Acworth, GA 30102
The Archer in Acworth
5360 Cherokee St
Acworth, GA 30101
The Landing at Acworth
4710 Baker Grove Rd NW
Acworth, GA 30101

Similar Pages

Acworth 1 BedroomsAcworth 2 Bedrooms
Acworth Apartments with ParkingAcworth Dog Friendly Apartments
Acworth Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GA
Doraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College