4706 Liberty Square Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool tennis court

Living Room w/ ceiling fan, corner fireplace w/ gas logs; Dining Room is open to Kitchen w/ breakfast bar & all appliances, pantry, & door to rear patio & storage room. Patio area is landscaped, fenced & includes dining set. Laundry room off kitchen. Upstairs: Master Bedroom w/ tray ceiling, master bath & walk-in closet; 2 add'l BRs & Hall Bath. Hardwood Floors on Main, Berber Carpet upstairs. Community amenities include all lawn maintenance, swim, tennis, playground & town square! **Additional $15.00/month for Utility & Maintenance Reductions Program.