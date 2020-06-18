All apartments in Acworth
Find more places like 4539 Balto Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Acworth, GA
/
4539 Balto Way
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:10 PM

4539 Balto Way

4539 Balto Way · (404) 418-5108
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Acworth
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4539 Balto Way, Acworth, GA 30101

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details Please contact aegnt for assistance with this home .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
fee: 200
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4539 Balto Way have any available units?
4539 Balto Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Acworth, GA.
How much is rent in Acworth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Acworth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4539 Balto Way have?
Some of 4539 Balto Way's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4539 Balto Way currently offering any rent specials?
4539 Balto Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4539 Balto Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4539 Balto Way is pet friendly.
Does 4539 Balto Way offer parking?
No, 4539 Balto Way does not offer parking.
Does 4539 Balto Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4539 Balto Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4539 Balto Way have a pool?
No, 4539 Balto Way does not have a pool.
Does 4539 Balto Way have accessible units?
No, 4539 Balto Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4539 Balto Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4539 Balto Way has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4539 Balto Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Archer in Acworth
5360 Cherokee St
Acworth, GA 30101
REVEL100
100 Peaks Ridge
Acworth, GA 30102
The Landing at Acworth
4710 Baker Grove Rd NW
Acworth, GA 30101
The Bauer
4801 Baker Grove Rd NW
Acworth, GA 30101

Similar Pages

Acworth 1 BedroomsAcworth 2 Bedrooms
Acworth Apartments with ParkingAcworth Dog Friendly Apartments
Acworth Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GA
Doraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity