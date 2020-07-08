Rent Calculator
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:21 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4528 Baker Grove Rd Nw
4528 Baker Grove Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
4528 Baker Grove Road, Acworth, GA 30101
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Ready for occupancy! 4bed/3bath... Spacious & great condition. Large level lot. HOA community. Nice hardwood floors throughout. Finished basement with full bath. No pets. Available now!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4528 Baker Grove Rd Nw have any available units?
4528 Baker Grove Rd Nw doesn't have any available units at this time.
Acworth, GA
.
What amenities does 4528 Baker Grove Rd Nw have?
Some of 4528 Baker Grove Rd Nw's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 4528 Baker Grove Rd Nw currently offering any rent specials?
4528 Baker Grove Rd Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4528 Baker Grove Rd Nw pet-friendly?
No, 4528 Baker Grove Rd Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Acworth
.
Does 4528 Baker Grove Rd Nw offer parking?
No, 4528 Baker Grove Rd Nw does not offer parking.
Does 4528 Baker Grove Rd Nw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4528 Baker Grove Rd Nw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4528 Baker Grove Rd Nw have a pool?
No, 4528 Baker Grove Rd Nw does not have a pool.
Does 4528 Baker Grove Rd Nw have accessible units?
No, 4528 Baker Grove Rd Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 4528 Baker Grove Rd Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4528 Baker Grove Rd Nw has units with dishwashers.
Does 4528 Baker Grove Rd Nw have units with air conditioning?
No, 4528 Baker Grove Rd Nw does not have units with air conditioning.
