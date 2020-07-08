All apartments in Acworth
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:21 AM

4528 Baker Grove Rd Nw

4528 Baker Grove Road · No Longer Available
Location

4528 Baker Grove Road, Acworth, GA 30101

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Ready for occupancy! 4bed/3bath... Spacious & great condition. Large level lot. HOA community. Nice hardwood floors throughout. Finished basement with full bath. No pets. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4528 Baker Grove Rd Nw have any available units?
4528 Baker Grove Rd Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Acworth, GA.
What amenities does 4528 Baker Grove Rd Nw have?
Some of 4528 Baker Grove Rd Nw's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4528 Baker Grove Rd Nw currently offering any rent specials?
4528 Baker Grove Rd Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4528 Baker Grove Rd Nw pet-friendly?
No, 4528 Baker Grove Rd Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Acworth.
Does 4528 Baker Grove Rd Nw offer parking?
No, 4528 Baker Grove Rd Nw does not offer parking.
Does 4528 Baker Grove Rd Nw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4528 Baker Grove Rd Nw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4528 Baker Grove Rd Nw have a pool?
No, 4528 Baker Grove Rd Nw does not have a pool.
Does 4528 Baker Grove Rd Nw have accessible units?
No, 4528 Baker Grove Rd Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 4528 Baker Grove Rd Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4528 Baker Grove Rd Nw has units with dishwashers.
Does 4528 Baker Grove Rd Nw have units with air conditioning?
No, 4528 Baker Grove Rd Nw does not have units with air conditioning.

