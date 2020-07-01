4510 Lake Park Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Live One Month Rent Free

Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,336 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!

Offer expires Saturday, February 15, 2020. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 13 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.

Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.



- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older

- One-year or longer lease minimum

- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in

- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water

- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent

- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.

- Maximum two animals allowed

- Equal Housing Opportunity

- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include



