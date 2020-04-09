All apartments in Acworth
450 Darter Drive NW
Last updated May 16 2020 at 4:04 AM

450 Darter Drive NW

450 Darter Drive Northwest · (770) 722-0099
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

450 Darter Drive Northwest, Acworth, GA 30144

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2519 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 4 BR/2.5 BA Traditional 2 Story w/Full Unfinished Bsmt for storage. Laminate Flooring throughout. Freshly Painted Interior. Elegant Formal Living Rm & Dining Rm. Large Family Rm w/Woodburning Fireplace. Guest Half BA, White Kitchen w/Gas Range, Dishwasher, Microwave, & Refrigerator. Elev Deck views Wooded Backyard. Large Vaulted Master Bedroom w/2 Walk-in Closets. Master Bath w/Double Vanities, Garden Tub, & Separate Shower. 3 More Roomy BRs up w/Tiled Hall Bath. 2 Car Garage w/Openers. NO Pets/Smokers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 450 Darter Drive NW have any available units?
450 Darter Drive NW has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Acworth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Acworth Rent Report.
What amenities does 450 Darter Drive NW have?
Some of 450 Darter Drive NW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 450 Darter Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
450 Darter Drive NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 Darter Drive NW pet-friendly?
No, 450 Darter Drive NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Acworth.
Does 450 Darter Drive NW offer parking?
Yes, 450 Darter Drive NW does offer parking.
Does 450 Darter Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 450 Darter Drive NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 Darter Drive NW have a pool?
No, 450 Darter Drive NW does not have a pool.
Does 450 Darter Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 450 Darter Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 450 Darter Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 450 Darter Drive NW has units with dishwashers.
