450 Darter Drive NW

Amenities
Spacious 4 BR/2.5 BA Traditional 2 Story w/Full Unfinished Bsmt for storage. Laminate Flooring throughout. Freshly Painted Interior. Elegant Formal Living Rm & Dining Rm. Large Family Rm w/Woodburning Fireplace. Guest Half BA, White Kitchen w/Gas Range, Dishwasher, Microwave, & Refrigerator. Elev Deck views Wooded Backyard. Large Vaulted Master Bedroom w/2 Walk-in Closets. Master Bath w/Double Vanities, Garden Tub, & Separate Shower. 3 More Roomy BRs up w/Tiled Hall Bath. 2 Car Garage w/Openers. NO Pets/Smokers.