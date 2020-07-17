All apartments in Acworth
4245 Brandy Ann Drive
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:50 PM

4245 Brandy Ann Drive

4245 Brandy Ann Drive Northwest · (770) 200-7577
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4245 Brandy Ann Drive Northwest, Acworth, GA 30101

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,545

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1566 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4245 Brandy Ann Drive have any available units?
4245 Brandy Ann Drive has a unit available for $1,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4245 Brandy Ann Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4245 Brandy Ann Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4245 Brandy Ann Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4245 Brandy Ann Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Acworth.
Does 4245 Brandy Ann Drive offer parking?
No, 4245 Brandy Ann Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4245 Brandy Ann Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4245 Brandy Ann Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4245 Brandy Ann Drive have a pool?
No, 4245 Brandy Ann Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4245 Brandy Ann Drive have accessible units?
No, 4245 Brandy Ann Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4245 Brandy Ann Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4245 Brandy Ann Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4245 Brandy Ann Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4245 Brandy Ann Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
