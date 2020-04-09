All apartments in Acworth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4212 Brandy Ann Dr

4212 Brandy Ann Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4212 Brandy Ann Dr, Acworth, GA 30101

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
COMING SOON!
Beautiful 3BR/2.5BA 2-Story Home in Acworth - just minutes from restaurants and shopping! Inside, a wood burning fireplace warms the living room and the Chef's Kitchen includes granite counter-tops, custom brick back-splash, & high end appliances - including a (5) burner gas stove. You'll love the over-sized master suite with ensuite full bathroom and walk-in custom closets. The back yard is fenced and provides the privacy you desire the host family and friends. This home definitely will not last long! For more info, call (678)834-8758

AVAILABLE: Coming Soon
SHOW: Maintenance Pending
PETS: YES, OK with Conditions
*NO SECTION 8 VOUCHERS ACCEPTED*

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Home is currently occupied/ in maintenance, email leasing@titleonemanagement.com or call 678.834.8758 to be added to a waiting list and be notified once property is available to view. For additional questions or for immediate assistance, contact our Leasing Desk at 678.792.2046 or visit our website at www.title1management.com.

All Applicants MUST meet our BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:
Government issued ID MUST be Submitted with Application
Gross Income MUST equal 3X Monthly Rent Amount
ALL Occupants 18+ MUST APPLY - no exceptions
MUST have POSITIVE prior rental history
$200 admin fee per lease, once accepted
Application Fee is $68 / Applicant (all occupants 18+ Must Apply)
No evictions or bankruptcies within prior 3 years.

For more information on our properties and screening criteria visit www.title1management.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4212 Brandy Ann Dr have any available units?
4212 Brandy Ann Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Acworth, GA.
How much is rent in Acworth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Acworth Rent Report.
What amenities does 4212 Brandy Ann Dr have?
Some of 4212 Brandy Ann Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4212 Brandy Ann Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4212 Brandy Ann Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4212 Brandy Ann Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4212 Brandy Ann Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4212 Brandy Ann Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4212 Brandy Ann Dr does offer parking.
Does 4212 Brandy Ann Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4212 Brandy Ann Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4212 Brandy Ann Dr have a pool?
No, 4212 Brandy Ann Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4212 Brandy Ann Dr have accessible units?
No, 4212 Brandy Ann Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4212 Brandy Ann Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4212 Brandy Ann Dr has units with dishwashers.
