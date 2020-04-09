All apartments in Acworth
Last updated April 21 2020

4002 Mcdowell Drive

4002 Mcdowell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4002 Mcdowell Drive, Acworth, GA 30101

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
refrigerator
FABULOUS HOME IN CUL DE SAC, MOVE IN READY, 3 BDRM/2.5 BATH, 2 STORY HOME, BRIGHT FAMILY ROOM, W/FP, FORMAL DINING ROOM, GREAT KITCHEN W/BREAKFAST ROOM. LOVELY HOME, GREAT LOCATION IN ESTABLISHED COMMUNITY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

