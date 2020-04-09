FABULOUS HOME IN CUL DE SAC, MOVE IN READY, 3 BDRM/2.5 BATH, 2 STORY HOME, BRIGHT FAMILY ROOM, W/FP, FORMAL DINING ROOM, GREAT KITCHEN W/BREAKFAST ROOM. LOVELY HOME, GREAT LOCATION IN ESTABLISHED COMMUNITY
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4002 Mcdowell Drive have any available units?
4002 Mcdowell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Acworth, GA.
What amenities does 4002 Mcdowell Drive have?
Some of 4002 Mcdowell Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4002 Mcdowell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4002 Mcdowell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.