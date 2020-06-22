Rent Calculator
Home
/
Acworth, GA
/
3939 Henry Ct
Last updated February 20 2020 at 9:07 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3939 Henry Ct
3939 Henry Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
3939 Henry Court, Acworth, GA 30101
Amenities
garbage disposal
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
2 bedroom 1.5 bath Garden Style Duplex Close to 1-75 and downtown Acworth. $75 per person application fee
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3939 Henry Ct have any available units?
3939 Henry Ct doesn't have any available units at this time.
Acworth, GA
.
How much is rent in Acworth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Acworth Rent Report.
Acworth Rent Report
.
Is 3939 Henry Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3939 Henry Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3939 Henry Ct pet-friendly?
No, 3939 Henry Ct is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Acworth
.
Does 3939 Henry Ct offer parking?
No, 3939 Henry Ct does not offer parking.
Does 3939 Henry Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3939 Henry Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3939 Henry Ct have a pool?
No, 3939 Henry Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3939 Henry Ct have accessible units?
No, 3939 Henry Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3939 Henry Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3939 Henry Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3939 Henry Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3939 Henry Ct has units with air conditioning.
