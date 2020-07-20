3830 Laurel Dr NW

Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace extra storage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace Property Amenities garage pet friendly

3BR/2BA Raised Ranch in Quiet Established Neighborhood - Fantastic Raised-Ranch in Sought After School District. Well Maintained and Well-Loved Home in Laurel Hill Subdivision. Offers Lots of Space and Large Rooms, Enclosed Sunroon, Fireplace Plus Finished, Carpeted Room in Basement Could Be 4th Bedroom. Huge Garage Area with Extra Storage, Hobby Area, You Decide!

Schools: Elem: Fyre- Middle: Autrey- High: Allatoona



NO Section 8

Credit and Background Check: Minimum Credit Score 625

Monthly Income of At Least 3 Times Monthly Rent Amount

Minimum 2 Years Good Rental/Mortgage Payment History



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4775686)