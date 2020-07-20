All apartments in Acworth
Last updated April 12 2019 at 9:53 AM

3830 Laurel Dr NW

3830 Laurel Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3830 Laurel Drive Northwest, Acworth, GA 30101

Amenities

3BR/2BA Raised Ranch in Quiet Established Neighborhood - Fantastic Raised-Ranch in Sought After School District. Well Maintained and Well-Loved Home in Laurel Hill Subdivision. Offers Lots of Space and Large Rooms, Enclosed Sunroon, Fireplace Plus Finished, Carpeted Room in Basement Could Be 4th Bedroom. Huge Garage Area with Extra Storage, Hobby Area, You Decide!
Schools: Elem: Fyre- Middle: Autrey- High: Allatoona

NO Section 8
Credit and Background Check: Minimum Credit Score 625
Monthly Income of At Least 3 Times Monthly Rent Amount
Minimum 2 Years Good Rental/Mortgage Payment History

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4775686)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

