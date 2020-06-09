All apartments in Acworth
3725 Brand Court

3725 Brand Court · No Longer Available
Location

3725 Brand Court, Acworth, GA 30101

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MASTER ON THE MAIN! This lovely 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bathroom home features an open two-story living room with decorative fireplace. Private backyard is perfect for entertaining. Plenty of storage! You will love all of the closet space. NO HOA. Close to I-75 and shopping!

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3725 Brand Court have any available units?
3725 Brand Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Acworth, GA.
Is 3725 Brand Court currently offering any rent specials?
3725 Brand Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3725 Brand Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3725 Brand Court is pet friendly.
Does 3725 Brand Court offer parking?
No, 3725 Brand Court does not offer parking.
Does 3725 Brand Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3725 Brand Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3725 Brand Court have a pool?
No, 3725 Brand Court does not have a pool.
Does 3725 Brand Court have accessible units?
No, 3725 Brand Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3725 Brand Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3725 Brand Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3725 Brand Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3725 Brand Court does not have units with air conditioning.
