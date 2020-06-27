All apartments in Acworth
Find more places like 349 Windcroft Circle NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Acworth, GA
/
349 Windcroft Circle NW
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

349 Windcroft Circle NW

349 Windcroft Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Acworth
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

349 Windcroft Cir, Acworth, GA 30101

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,279 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submi

(RLNE5065960)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 349 Windcroft Circle NW have any available units?
349 Windcroft Circle NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Acworth, GA.
What amenities does 349 Windcroft Circle NW have?
Some of 349 Windcroft Circle NW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 349 Windcroft Circle NW currently offering any rent specials?
349 Windcroft Circle NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 349 Windcroft Circle NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 349 Windcroft Circle NW is pet friendly.
Does 349 Windcroft Circle NW offer parking?
Yes, 349 Windcroft Circle NW offers parking.
Does 349 Windcroft Circle NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 349 Windcroft Circle NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 349 Windcroft Circle NW have a pool?
Yes, 349 Windcroft Circle NW has a pool.
Does 349 Windcroft Circle NW have accessible units?
No, 349 Windcroft Circle NW does not have accessible units.
Does 349 Windcroft Circle NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 349 Windcroft Circle NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 349 Windcroft Circle NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 349 Windcroft Circle NW has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Archer in Acworth
5360 Cherokee St
Acworth, GA 30101
REVEL100
100 Peaks Ridge
Acworth, GA 30102
The Bauer
4801 Baker Grove Rd NW
Acworth, GA 30101
The Landing at Acworth
4710 Baker Grove Rd NW
Acworth, GA 30101

Similar Pages

Acworth 1 BedroomsAcworth 2 Bedrooms
Acworth Apartments with ParkingAcworth Dog Friendly Apartments
Acworth Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GA
Doraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College