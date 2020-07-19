3433 Palm Circle

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Bright & airy, newly installed hardwood floors throughout the main level. The kitchen countertops are all new granite. Enjoy the flow throughout and how well it shows. The home is also conveniently located to shopping, restaurants & interstate. Plus it is within walking distance to local schools.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.