Acworth, GA
3430 Novis Pointe #11
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

3430 Novis Pointe #11

3430 Novis Pt · No Longer Available
Location

3430 Novis Pt, Acworth, GA 30101

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
Active Adult in West Cobb - Excellent Brookstone Manor Location! 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, beautiful kitchen, gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and washer/dryer. Large open floor plan that includes a peaceful sun room, formal dining room, granite counters, double vanity, large walk in closest and can be leased fully furnished. This unit is wheel chair accessible with 2 car garage, outdoor patio and unfinished area perfect for storage. Active Adult community, includes HOA, pool, yard maintenance, and water.

(RLNE5033515)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

