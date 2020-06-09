All apartments in Acworth
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:55 PM

3359 Vernon Commons

3359 Vernon Commons Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3359 Vernon Commons Northwest, Acworth, GA 30144

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath true step-less ranch in sought after Liberty Commons Community! Just minutes from parks, Historic Downtown Kennesaw, great restaurants, shopping and easy access to I-75. This home has an open floor plan and private back yard! Don't miss your opportunity to view this house! Schedule your showing today at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1259629?source=marketing

SORRY NO PETS ALLOWED

Minimum Qualifications:
$50 application fee per person. Anyone over 18 must apply
Must make 3.5 times the rent in income
Must have good and verifiable rental history
Must have at least 2 years verifiable job history
Background check will be preformed
Credit check will be preformed

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3359 Vernon Commons have any available units?
3359 Vernon Commons doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Acworth, GA.
Is 3359 Vernon Commons currently offering any rent specials?
3359 Vernon Commons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3359 Vernon Commons pet-friendly?
No, 3359 Vernon Commons is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Acworth.
Does 3359 Vernon Commons offer parking?
No, 3359 Vernon Commons does not offer parking.
Does 3359 Vernon Commons have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3359 Vernon Commons does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3359 Vernon Commons have a pool?
No, 3359 Vernon Commons does not have a pool.
Does 3359 Vernon Commons have accessible units?
No, 3359 Vernon Commons does not have accessible units.
Does 3359 Vernon Commons have units with dishwashers?
No, 3359 Vernon Commons does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3359 Vernon Commons have units with air conditioning?
No, 3359 Vernon Commons does not have units with air conditioning.
