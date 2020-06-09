3359 Vernon Commons

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath true step-less ranch in sought after Liberty Commons Community! Just minutes from parks, Historic Downtown Kennesaw, great restaurants, shopping and easy access to I-75. This home has an open floor plan and private back yard! Don't miss your opportunity to view this house! Schedule your showing today at your convenience.

SORRY NO PETS ALLOWED



Minimum Qualifications:

$50 application fee per person. Anyone over 18 must apply

Must make 3.5 times the rent in income

Must have good and verifiable rental history

Must have at least 2 years verifiable job history

Background check will be preformed

Credit check will be preformed



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.