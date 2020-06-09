All apartments in Acworth
Find more places like 3222 Blue Springs Trce North West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Acworth, GA
/
3222 Blue Springs Trce North West
Last updated May 28 2020 at 12:46 AM

3222 Blue Springs Trce North West

3222 Blue Springs Trace Northwest · (404) 400-6197
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Acworth
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3222 Blue Springs Trace Northwest, Acworth, GA 30144

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
This 3 bed 2.5 bath is close to downtown Kennesaw, Swift Cantrell Park and easy access to 75. The home offers a beautiful Island kitchen with granite counter tops, black appliance package, dark cabinets and hardwood flooring. Separate dining room for family dinners or entertaining guests. Master is large with en suite bathroom equipped with double vanities, freestanding shower and walk-in closet. Additional bedrooms are spacious! One car garage and large deck makes it the perfect package. Call (or text) Trish at 404-400-6197 to schedule a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3222 Blue Springs Trce North West have any available units?
3222 Blue Springs Trce North West has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Acworth, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Acworth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3222 Blue Springs Trce North West have?
Some of 3222 Blue Springs Trce North West's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3222 Blue Springs Trce North West currently offering any rent specials?
3222 Blue Springs Trce North West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3222 Blue Springs Trce North West pet-friendly?
No, 3222 Blue Springs Trce North West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Acworth.
Does 3222 Blue Springs Trce North West offer parking?
Yes, 3222 Blue Springs Trce North West does offer parking.
Does 3222 Blue Springs Trce North West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3222 Blue Springs Trce North West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3222 Blue Springs Trce North West have a pool?
Yes, 3222 Blue Springs Trce North West has a pool.
Does 3222 Blue Springs Trce North West have accessible units?
No, 3222 Blue Springs Trce North West does not have accessible units.
Does 3222 Blue Springs Trce North West have units with dishwashers?
No, 3222 Blue Springs Trce North West does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3222 Blue Springs Trce North West?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Landing at Acworth
4710 Baker Grove Rd NW
Acworth, GA 30101
REVEL100
100 Peaks Ridge
Acworth, GA 30102
The Bauer
4801 Baker Grove Rd NW
Acworth, GA 30101
The Archer in Acworth
5360 Cherokee St
Acworth, GA 30101

Similar Pages

Acworth 1 BedroomsAcworth 2 Bedrooms
Acworth Apartments with ParkingAcworth Dog Friendly Apartments
Acworth Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GA
Doraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity