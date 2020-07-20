Rent Calculator
All apartments in Acworth
Home
Acworth, GA
2743 Lake Park Ridge W
Last updated November 26 2019 at 6:27 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2743 Lake Park Ridge W
2743 Lake Park Ridge West
No Longer Available
Location
2743 Lake Park Ridge West, Acworth, GA 30101
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Move in 1st week of January. Master on Main, 2 story family room, Granite Counter Top, Swim and Tennis Community. Great Location! Call now to schedule a viewing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2743 Lake Park Ridge W have any available units?
2743 Lake Park Ridge W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Acworth, GA
.
What amenities does 2743 Lake Park Ridge W have?
Some of 2743 Lake Park Ridge W's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2743 Lake Park Ridge W currently offering any rent specials?
2743 Lake Park Ridge W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2743 Lake Park Ridge W pet-friendly?
No, 2743 Lake Park Ridge W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Acworth
.
Does 2743 Lake Park Ridge W offer parking?
Yes, 2743 Lake Park Ridge W offers parking.
Does 2743 Lake Park Ridge W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2743 Lake Park Ridge W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2743 Lake Park Ridge W have a pool?
Yes, 2743 Lake Park Ridge W has a pool.
Does 2743 Lake Park Ridge W have accessible units?
No, 2743 Lake Park Ridge W does not have accessible units.
Does 2743 Lake Park Ridge W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2743 Lake Park Ridge W has units with dishwashers.
Does 2743 Lake Park Ridge W have units with air conditioning?
No, 2743 Lake Park Ridge W does not have units with air conditioning.
