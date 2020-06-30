All apartments in Acworth
Last updated October 30 2019 at 2:43 AM

1114 Marina Lane

1114 Marina Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1114 Marina Lane, Acworth, GA 30101

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Finished basement, 575 sqft
Fireplace
Parking: Garage - Attached, 2 spaces
This 1261 square foot single family home has 3 bedrooms and 2.0 bathrooms. Finished basement, 575 sqft. Fireplace and 2 Car Garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1114 Marina Lane have any available units?
1114 Marina Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Acworth, GA.
Is 1114 Marina Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1114 Marina Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1114 Marina Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1114 Marina Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Acworth.
Does 1114 Marina Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1114 Marina Lane offers parking.
Does 1114 Marina Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1114 Marina Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1114 Marina Lane have a pool?
No, 1114 Marina Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1114 Marina Lane have accessible units?
No, 1114 Marina Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1114 Marina Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1114 Marina Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1114 Marina Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1114 Marina Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

