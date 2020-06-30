Finished basement, 575 sqft Fireplace Parking: Garage - Attached, 2 spaces This 1261 square foot single family home has 3 bedrooms and 2.0 bathrooms. Finished basement, 575 sqft. Fireplace and 2 Car Garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1114 Marina Lane have any available units?
1114 Marina Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Acworth, GA.
Is 1114 Marina Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1114 Marina Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.