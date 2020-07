Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful open concept main floor with loads of natural light and a fireplace. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs. Kitchen features granite counters and stainless steel dishwasher, range and microwave. Home has first floor laundry area; washer and dryer included. 2 car garage; low maintenance fenced back yard with patio. This home is not participating in the Housing Choice Voucher Program.