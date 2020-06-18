All apartments in Abbeville
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:46 PM

487 Main Street E

487 East Main Street · (770) 598-0776
Location

487 East Main Street, Abbeville, GA 31001

Price and availability

Amenities

parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
Distinctive, Well established retail and office space. Current spaces available -- Approximately 1,460 SF of Office Space, two open spaced retail spaces of approximately 2,177 SF & approximately 2,178 SF.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 487 Main Street E have any available units?
487 Main Street E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Abbeville, GA.
Is 487 Main Street E currently offering any rent specials?
487 Main Street E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 487 Main Street E pet-friendly?
No, 487 Main Street E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Abbeville.
Does 487 Main Street E offer parking?
Yes, 487 Main Street E does offer parking.
Does 487 Main Street E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 487 Main Street E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 487 Main Street E have a pool?
No, 487 Main Street E does not have a pool.
Does 487 Main Street E have accessible units?
No, 487 Main Street E does not have accessible units.
Does 487 Main Street E have units with dishwashers?
No, 487 Main Street E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 487 Main Street E have units with air conditioning?
No, 487 Main Street E does not have units with air conditioning.
