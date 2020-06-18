Distinctive, Well established retail and office space. Current spaces available -- Approximately 1,460 SF of Office Space, two open spaced retail spaces of approximately 2,177 SF & approximately 2,178 SF.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 487 Main Street E have any available units?
487 Main Street E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Abbeville, GA.
Is 487 Main Street E currently offering any rent specials?
487 Main Street E isn't currently offering any rent specials.