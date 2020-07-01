Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Zephyrhills
Find more places like 6112 9th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Zephyrhills, FL
/
6112 9th Street
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6112 9th Street
6112 9th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Zephyrhills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Location
6112 9th Street, Zephyrhills, FL 33542
Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Two bedroom duplex with a two car gaage - Two bedroom 1 bath duplex with a two car garage. Close to schools and medical facilities.
(RLNE5334492)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6112 9th Street have any available units?
6112 9th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Zephyrhills, FL
.
Is 6112 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6112 9th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6112 9th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6112 9th Street is pet friendly.
Does 6112 9th Street offer parking?
Yes, 6112 9th Street offers parking.
Does 6112 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6112 9th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6112 9th Street have a pool?
No, 6112 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 6112 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 6112 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6112 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6112 9th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6112 9th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6112 9th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Preserve at Zephyr Ridge
35940 Inspiration Dr
Zephyrhills, FL 33541
Similar Pages
Zephyrhills 1 Bedrooms
Zephyrhills 2 Bedrooms
Zephyrhills Apartments with Parking
Zephyrhills Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Zephyrhills Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
Orlando, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Lakeland, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Clermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FL
Dunedin, FL
Plant City, FL
Winter Haven, FL
Hudson, FL
Gulfport, FL
Davenport, FL
Highland City, FL
Pebble Creek, FL
Dade City, FL
Windermere, FL
Port Richey, FL
Brookridge, FL
Fuller Heights, FL
Minneola, FL
North Weeki Wachee, FL
Oldsmar, FL
Elfers, FL
Pine Ridge, FL
Citrus Park, FL
Lake Magdalene, FL
The Villages, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa