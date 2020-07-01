All apartments in Zephyrhills
6112 9th Street

6112 9th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6112 9th Street, Zephyrhills, FL 33542

Amenities

dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Two bedroom duplex with a two car gaage - Two bedroom 1 bath duplex with a two car garage. Close to schools and medical facilities.

(RLNE5334492)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6112 9th Street have any available units?
6112 9th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zephyrhills, FL.
Is 6112 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6112 9th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6112 9th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6112 9th Street is pet friendly.
Does 6112 9th Street offer parking?
Yes, 6112 9th Street offers parking.
Does 6112 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6112 9th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6112 9th Street have a pool?
No, 6112 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 6112 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 6112 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6112 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6112 9th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6112 9th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6112 9th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

