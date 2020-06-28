Rent Calculator
Home
/
Zephyrhills, FL
/
6026 9th Street
Last updated September 16 2019 at 1:37 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6026 9th Street
6026 9th St
·
No Longer Available
Location
6026 9th St, Zephyrhills, FL 33542
Amenities
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Two bedroom one bath duplex with screened lanai - Two bedroom duplex in neighborhood close to medical and shopping
(RLNE2898765)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6026 9th Street have any available units?
6026 9th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Zephyrhills, FL
.
Is 6026 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6026 9th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6026 9th Street pet-friendly?
No, 6026 9th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Zephyrhills
.
Does 6026 9th Street offer parking?
No, 6026 9th Street does not offer parking.
Does 6026 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6026 9th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6026 9th Street have a pool?
No, 6026 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 6026 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 6026 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6026 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6026 9th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6026 9th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6026 9th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
