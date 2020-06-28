All apartments in Zephyrhills
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:45 AM

5517 18th St.

5517 18th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5517 18th Street, Zephyrhills, FL 33542
City Of Zephyrhills

Amenities

carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
2BR Cottage Style Home in Zephyrhills - Open Floor Plan for This 2BR/1BA Cottage Style Home in Zephyrhills.
*Beds Larger than Twin or Full May Not Fit*

Nice Big Backyard and Carport in a Great Location!

Call Derek NOW for a Showing!

813-325-8413

(RLNE5075850)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5517 18th St. have any available units?
5517 18th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zephyrhills, FL.
Is 5517 18th St. currently offering any rent specials?
5517 18th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5517 18th St. pet-friendly?
No, 5517 18th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Zephyrhills.
Does 5517 18th St. offer parking?
Yes, 5517 18th St. offers parking.
Does 5517 18th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5517 18th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5517 18th St. have a pool?
No, 5517 18th St. does not have a pool.
Does 5517 18th St. have accessible units?
No, 5517 18th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5517 18th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5517 18th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5517 18th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5517 18th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
