Home
/
Zephyrhills, FL
/
5150 6th St Apt 2
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5150 6th St Apt 2
5150 6th St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Zephyrhills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Location
5150 6th St, Zephyrhills, FL 33542
City Of Zephyrhills
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great little Apartment near down town and Bus lines
$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5150 6th St Apt 2 have any available units?
5150 6th St Apt 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Zephyrhills, FL
.
Is 5150 6th St Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
5150 6th St Apt 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5150 6th St Apt 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5150 6th St Apt 2 is pet friendly.
Does 5150 6th St Apt 2 offer parking?
No, 5150 6th St Apt 2 does not offer parking.
Does 5150 6th St Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5150 6th St Apt 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5150 6th St Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 5150 6th St Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 5150 6th St Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 5150 6th St Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 5150 6th St Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5150 6th St Apt 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5150 6th St Apt 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5150 6th St Apt 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
