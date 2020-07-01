All apartments in Zephyrhills
Find more places like 5150 6th St Apt 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Zephyrhills, FL
/
5150 6th St Apt 1
Last updated October 17 2019 at 12:20 PM

5150 6th St Apt 1

5150 6th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Zephyrhills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

5150 6th Street, Zephyrhills, FL 33542
City Of Zephyrhills

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great little Apartment near down town and Bus lines
$60 App Fee/Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee Per Pet, Security Deposit Equal to One Month's Rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5150 6th St Apt 1 have any available units?
5150 6th St Apt 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zephyrhills, FL.
Is 5150 6th St Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5150 6th St Apt 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5150 6th St Apt 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5150 6th St Apt 1 is pet friendly.
Does 5150 6th St Apt 1 offer parking?
No, 5150 6th St Apt 1 does not offer parking.
Does 5150 6th St Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5150 6th St Apt 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5150 6th St Apt 1 have a pool?
No, 5150 6th St Apt 1 does not have a pool.
Does 5150 6th St Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 5150 6th St Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5150 6th St Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5150 6th St Apt 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5150 6th St Apt 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5150 6th St Apt 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Preserve at Zephyr Ridge
35940 Inspiration Dr
Zephyrhills, FL 33541

Similar Pages

Zephyrhills 1 BedroomsZephyrhills 2 Bedrooms
Zephyrhills Apartments with ParkingZephyrhills Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Zephyrhills Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FL
Windermere, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FLFuller Heights, FLMinneola, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLPine Ridge, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLThe Villages, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa