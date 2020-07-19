Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Zephyrhills
Find more places like 4829 9th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Zephyrhills, FL
/
4829 9th St
Last updated March 29 2019 at 7:42 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4829 9th St
4829 9th St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Zephyrhills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Location
4829 9th St, Zephyrhills, FL 33542
Moores
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 1/1 in quiet neighborhood with space to breathe. Great kitchen, and nice back yard, washer/dryer connections.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4829 9th St have any available units?
4829 9th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Zephyrhills, FL
.
Is 4829 9th St currently offering any rent specials?
4829 9th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4829 9th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4829 9th St is pet friendly.
Does 4829 9th St offer parking?
No, 4829 9th St does not offer parking.
Does 4829 9th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4829 9th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4829 9th St have a pool?
No, 4829 9th St does not have a pool.
Does 4829 9th St have accessible units?
No, 4829 9th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4829 9th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4829 9th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4829 9th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4829 9th St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Preserve at Zephyr Ridge
35940 Inspiration Dr
Zephyrhills, FL 33541
Similar Pages
Zephyrhills 1 Bedrooms
Zephyrhills 2 Bedrooms
Zephyrhills Apartments with Garages
Zephyrhills Apartments with Parking
Zephyrhills Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
Orlando, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Lakeland, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Clermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Winter Haven, FL
Dunedin, FL
Four Corners, FL
Hudson, FL
Gulfport, FL
Highland City, FL
Pebble Creek, FL
Dade City, FL
Windermere, FL
Mango, FL
South Brooksville, FL
Feather Sound, FL
Ridgecrest, FL
Gibsonton, FL
Elfers, FL
Poinciana, FL
Keystone, FL
Bay Hill, FL
Citrus Park, FL
New Port Richey East, FL
Oldsmar, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa