All apartments in Zephyrhills
Find more places like 4829 6th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Zephyrhills, FL
/
4829 6th Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:35 AM

4829 6th Street

4829 6th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Zephyrhills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4829 6th Street, Zephyrhills, FL 33542
Moores

Amenities

accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accessible
Great 1/1 house for rent in Zephyrhills! - Call today to schedule an appointment to see this cute 1 bedroom, 1 bath house with a bonus room in Zephyrhills!

Application fee is $50.00 per adult (non-refundable), pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount

No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs

If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

Palm Island Realty 813-321-0166

(RLNE4534377)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4829 6th Street have any available units?
4829 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zephyrhills, FL.
Is 4829 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4829 6th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4829 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 4829 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Zephyrhills.
Does 4829 6th Street offer parking?
No, 4829 6th Street does not offer parking.
Does 4829 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4829 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4829 6th Street have a pool?
No, 4829 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4829 6th Street have accessible units?
Yes, 4829 6th Street has accessible units.
Does 4829 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4829 6th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4829 6th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4829 6th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Find a Sublet
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Preserve at Zephyr Ridge
35940 Inspiration Dr
Zephyrhills, FL 33541

Similar Pages

Zephyrhills 1 BedroomsZephyrhills 2 Bedrooms
Zephyrhills Apartments with ParkingZephyrhills Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Zephyrhills Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FL
Windermere, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FLFuller Heights, FLMinneola, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLPine Ridge, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLThe Villages, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa