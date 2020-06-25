All apartments in Zephyrhills
Find more places like 4828 9th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Zephyrhills, FL
/
4828 9th St
Last updated March 25 2020 at 7:35 AM

4828 9th St

4828 9th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Zephyrhills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

4828 9th Street, Zephyrhills, FL 33542
Moores

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fabulous home with huge bedrooms.

Washer/Dryer connections, and nice kitchen with newer flat top stove.

Call us today to schedule a private tour at 727-712-6073 option 2

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4828 9th St have any available units?
4828 9th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zephyrhills, FL.
What amenities does 4828 9th St have?
Some of 4828 9th St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4828 9th St currently offering any rent specials?
4828 9th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4828 9th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4828 9th St is pet friendly.
Does 4828 9th St offer parking?
No, 4828 9th St does not offer parking.
Does 4828 9th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4828 9th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4828 9th St have a pool?
No, 4828 9th St does not have a pool.
Does 4828 9th St have accessible units?
No, 4828 9th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4828 9th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4828 9th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4828 9th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4828 9th St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Preserve at Zephyr Ridge
35940 Inspiration Dr
Zephyrhills, FL 33541

Similar Pages

Zephyrhills 1 BedroomsZephyrhills 2 Bedrooms
Zephyrhills Apartments with ParkingZephyrhills Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Zephyrhills Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FL
Windermere, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FLFuller Heights, FLMinneola, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLPine Ridge, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLThe Villages, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa