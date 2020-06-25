Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Zephyrhills
Find more places like 4828 9th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Zephyrhills, FL
/
4828 9th St
Last updated March 25 2020 at 7:35 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4828 9th St
4828 9th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Zephyrhills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Location
4828 9th Street, Zephyrhills, FL 33542
Moores
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fabulous home with huge bedrooms.
Washer/Dryer connections, and nice kitchen with newer flat top stove.
Call us today to schedule a private tour at 727-712-6073 option 2
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4828 9th St have any available units?
4828 9th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Zephyrhills, FL
.
What amenities does 4828 9th St have?
Some of 4828 9th St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4828 9th St currently offering any rent specials?
4828 9th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4828 9th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4828 9th St is pet friendly.
Does 4828 9th St offer parking?
No, 4828 9th St does not offer parking.
Does 4828 9th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4828 9th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4828 9th St have a pool?
No, 4828 9th St does not have a pool.
Does 4828 9th St have accessible units?
No, 4828 9th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4828 9th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4828 9th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4828 9th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4828 9th St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Preserve at Zephyr Ridge
35940 Inspiration Dr
Zephyrhills, FL 33541
Similar Pages
Zephyrhills 1 Bedrooms
Zephyrhills 2 Bedrooms
Zephyrhills Apartments with Parking
Zephyrhills Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Zephyrhills Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
Orlando, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Lakeland, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Clermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FL
Dunedin, FL
Plant City, FL
Winter Haven, FL
Hudson, FL
Gulfport, FL
Davenport, FL
Highland City, FL
Pebble Creek, FL
Dade City, FL
Windermere, FL
Port Richey, FL
Brookridge, FL
Fuller Heights, FL
Minneola, FL
North Weeki Wachee, FL
Oldsmar, FL
Elfers, FL
Pine Ridge, FL
Citrus Park, FL
Lake Magdalene, FL
The Villages, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa