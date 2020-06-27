All apartments in Zephyrhills
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

39437 Lincoln Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

39437 Lincoln Avenue, Zephyrhills, FL 33542
Lincoln Heights

Amenities

garage
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Cute 3/1 house for rent in Zephyrhills! - Call today to schedule an appointment to see this 3 bedroom, 1 bath house! 1 car garage / w&d located inside he house. Spacious fenced in backyard.

Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount

No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs

If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

To schedule a showing,
Please call 813-321-0166

(RLNE4059447)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39437 Lincoln Ave have any available units?
39437 Lincoln Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zephyrhills, FL.
Is 39437 Lincoln Ave currently offering any rent specials?
39437 Lincoln Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39437 Lincoln Ave pet-friendly?
No, 39437 Lincoln Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Zephyrhills.
Does 39437 Lincoln Ave offer parking?
Yes, 39437 Lincoln Ave offers parking.
Does 39437 Lincoln Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39437 Lincoln Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39437 Lincoln Ave have a pool?
No, 39437 Lincoln Ave does not have a pool.
Does 39437 Lincoln Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 39437 Lincoln Ave has accessible units.
Does 39437 Lincoln Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 39437 Lincoln Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 39437 Lincoln Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 39437 Lincoln Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
