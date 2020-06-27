39437 Lincoln Ave

Amenities

garage accessible

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Cute 3/1 house for rent in Zephyrhills! - Call today to schedule an appointment to see this 3 bedroom, 1 bath house! 1 car garage / w&d located inside he house. Spacious fenced in backyard.



Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)

Rental Requirements:

Income must be 3 times the rent amount



No Evictions

No landlord collections

No utility collections

No Aggressive Breed Dogs



If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.



If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.



Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.



To schedule a showing,

Please call 813-321-0166



(RLNE4059447)