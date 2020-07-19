Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
38945 18TH AVENUE
38945 18th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
38945 18th Avenue, Zephyrhills, FL 33542
Zephyr Breeze
Amenities
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Comfortable 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 car garage, close to schools, hospital and all amenities, no pets allowed.
$25 application fee for each adult. Income and background check verified.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 38945 18TH AVENUE have any available units?
38945 18TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Zephyrhills, FL
.
What amenities does 38945 18TH AVENUE have?
Some of 38945 18TH AVENUE's amenities include garage, ceiling fan, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 38945 18TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
38945 18TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38945 18TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 38945 18TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Zephyrhills
.
Does 38945 18TH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 38945 18TH AVENUE offers parking.
Does 38945 18TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38945 18TH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38945 18TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 38945 18TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 38945 18TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 38945 18TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 38945 18TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 38945 18TH AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 38945 18TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 38945 18TH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
