All apartments in Zephyrhills
Find more places like 38945 18TH AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Zephyrhills, FL
/
38945 18TH AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

38945 18TH AVENUE

38945 18th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Zephyrhills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all

Location

38945 18th Avenue, Zephyrhills, FL 33542
Zephyr Breeze

Amenities

garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Comfortable 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 car garage, close to schools, hospital and all amenities, no pets allowed.
$25 application fee for each adult. Income and background check verified.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38945 18TH AVENUE have any available units?
38945 18TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zephyrhills, FL.
What amenities does 38945 18TH AVENUE have?
Some of 38945 18TH AVENUE's amenities include garage, ceiling fan, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38945 18TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
38945 18TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38945 18TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 38945 18TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Zephyrhills.
Does 38945 18TH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 38945 18TH AVENUE offers parking.
Does 38945 18TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38945 18TH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38945 18TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 38945 18TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 38945 18TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 38945 18TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 38945 18TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 38945 18TH AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 38945 18TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 38945 18TH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Preserve at Zephyr Ridge
35940 Inspiration Dr
Zephyrhills, FL 33541

Similar Pages

Zephyrhills 1 BedroomsZephyrhills 2 Bedrooms
Zephyrhills Apartments with GaragesZephyrhills Apartments with Parking
Zephyrhills Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLWindermere, FL
Mango, FLSouth Brooksville, FLFeather Sound, FLRidgecrest, FLGibsonton, FLElfers, FLPoinciana, FLKeystone, FLBay Hill, FLCitrus Park, FLNew Port Richey East, FLOldsmar, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa