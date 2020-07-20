Rent Calculator
38723 B Ave
Last updated March 18 2020 at 7:36 AM
38723 B Ave
38723 B Avenue
·
No Longer Available
38723 B Avenue, Zephyrhills, FL 33542
w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
oven
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
w/d hookup
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available Now!
Cute 3 bedroom 2 bathroom in desirable Zephyrhills, Florida
Close to shopping, churches and interstate
Contact our office today at 727-712-6073 option 2 for a private tour.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 38723 B Ave have any available units?
38723 B Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
Zephyrhills, FL
.
What amenities does 38723 B Ave have?
Some of 38723 B Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly.
Amenities section
.
Is 38723 B Ave currently offering any rent specials?
38723 B Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38723 B Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 38723 B Ave is pet friendly.
Does 38723 B Ave offer parking?
No, 38723 B Ave does not offer parking.
Does 38723 B Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38723 B Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38723 B Ave have a pool?
No, 38723 B Ave does not have a pool.
Does 38723 B Ave have accessible units?
No, 38723 B Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 38723 B Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38723 B Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 38723 B Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 38723 B Ave has units with air conditioning.
