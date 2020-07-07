Rent Calculator
All apartments in Zephyrhills
Find more places like 38324 A Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Zephyrhills, FL
/
38324 A Avenue
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:33 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
38324 A Avenue
38324 A Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Zephyrhills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Location
38324 A Avenue, Zephyrhills, FL 33542
Moores
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Spacious 2/2 in Zephyrhills - This unit features a comfortable floor plan and nice size bedrooms. Convenient to Bus Line, Downtown Area, Shopping and Restaurants.
(RLNE5403004)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 38324 A Avenue have any available units?
38324 A Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Zephyrhills, FL
.
Is 38324 A Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
38324 A Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38324 A Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 38324 A Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Zephyrhills
.
Does 38324 A Avenue offer parking?
No, 38324 A Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 38324 A Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38324 A Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38324 A Avenue have a pool?
No, 38324 A Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 38324 A Avenue have accessible units?
No, 38324 A Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 38324 A Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 38324 A Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 38324 A Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 38324 A Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
