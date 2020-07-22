All apartments in Zephyrhills
Find more places like 38319 A Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Zephyrhills, FL
/
38319 A Avenue
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:07 AM

38319 A Avenue

38319 A Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Zephyrhills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all

Location

38319 A Avenue, Zephyrhills, FL 33542
Moores

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Affordable 2/2 Villa in Zephyrhills. - This home features 2 nice size bedrooms and 2 baths. Spacious living area. Walk to the park, minutes from downtown.

(RLNE3790794)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38319 A Avenue have any available units?
38319 A Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zephyrhills, FL.
Is 38319 A Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
38319 A Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38319 A Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 38319 A Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Zephyrhills.
Does 38319 A Avenue offer parking?
No, 38319 A Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 38319 A Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38319 A Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38319 A Avenue have a pool?
No, 38319 A Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 38319 A Avenue have accessible units?
No, 38319 A Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 38319 A Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 38319 A Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 38319 A Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 38319 A Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Find a Sublet
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Preserve at Zephyr Ridge
35940 Inspiration Dr
Zephyrhills, FL 33541

Similar Pages

Zephyrhills 1 Bedroom ApartmentsZephyrhills 2 Bedroom Apartments
Zephyrhills Apartments with GaragesZephyrhills Apartments with Parking
Zephyrhills Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLWindermere, FL
Mango, FLSouth Brooksville, FLFeather Sound, FLRidgecrest, FLGibsonton, FLElfers, FLPoinciana, FLKeystone, FLBay Hill, FLCitrus Park, FLNew Port Richey East, FLOldsmar, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa