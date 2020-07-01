All apartments in Zephyrhills
Home
/
Zephyrhills, FL
/
38314 South Ave.
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:33 AM

38314 South Ave.

38314 B Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

38314 B Avenue, Zephyrhills, FL 33542
Moores

Amenities

w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Affordable 2/2 in Zephyrhills - This Home Features an Eat In Kitchen, Good Size Living Area and Bedrooms. Washer/Dryer Hookups Located in Unit. Walking Distance to Parks and Bus Line.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5402758)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38314 South Ave. have any available units?
38314 South Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zephyrhills, FL.
Is 38314 South Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
38314 South Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38314 South Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 38314 South Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Zephyrhills.
Does 38314 South Ave. offer parking?
No, 38314 South Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 38314 South Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38314 South Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38314 South Ave. have a pool?
No, 38314 South Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 38314 South Ave. have accessible units?
No, 38314 South Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 38314 South Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 38314 South Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 38314 South Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 38314 South Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

