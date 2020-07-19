Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
38008 8TH AVENUE
38008 8th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
38008 8th Avenue, Zephyrhills, FL 33542
City Of Zephyrhills
Amenities
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Duplex-Great Starter or Retirement 1 bedroom/1 bath, Close to Shopping,Parks ,Doctors & Hospitals
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 38008 8TH AVENUE have any available units?
38008 8TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Zephyrhills, FL
.
Is 38008 8TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
38008 8TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38008 8TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 38008 8TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Zephyrhills
.
Does 38008 8TH AVENUE offer parking?
No, 38008 8TH AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 38008 8TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38008 8TH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38008 8TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 38008 8TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 38008 8TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 38008 8TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 38008 8TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 38008 8TH AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 38008 8TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 38008 8TH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
