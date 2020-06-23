Rent Calculator
Home
/
Zephyrhills, FL
/
37733 14TH AVENUE
Last updated January 5 2020 at 2:05 PM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
37733 14TH AVENUE
37733 14th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
37733 14th Avenue, Zephyrhills, FL 33542
Downs Addition To City Of Zephyrhills
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
4 bedroom 4 bath home located on a culdesac. This home also includes a fenced yard and utility shed. The kitchen opens to family room. Easy access to US 301, PUBLIX, Home Depot,
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 37733 14TH AVENUE have any available units?
37733 14TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Zephyrhills, FL
.
Is 37733 14TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
37733 14TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37733 14TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 37733 14TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Zephyrhills
.
Does 37733 14TH AVENUE offer parking?
No, 37733 14TH AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 37733 14TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37733 14TH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37733 14TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 37733 14TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 37733 14TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 37733 14TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 37733 14TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 37733 14TH AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 37733 14TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 37733 14TH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
