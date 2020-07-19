All apartments in Zephyrhills
Find more places like 36125 Stable Wilk Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Zephyrhills, FL
/
36125 Stable Wilk Avenue
Last updated July 9 2020 at 6:32 PM

36125 Stable Wilk Avenue

36125 Stable Wilk Avenue · (813) 777-7580
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Zephyrhills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

36125 Stable Wilk Avenue, Zephyrhills, FL 33541

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,815

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2054 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
This 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom home includes a large living/kitchen/dining open floor plan on the 1st floor. Spacious bedrooms privately located on the 2nd floor. Full 2 car garage. Covered front entry. This is the "Atlanta" model for this builder in Silverado Ranch. Complete kitchen appliance package, 36â kitchen cabinets with raised panel doors, low maintenance ceramic tile floors in foyer, kitchen, laundry room and all baths, 15 SEER high-efficiency heating and air conditioning system, programmable thermostat, upgraded Florida friendly landscaping package.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36125 Stable Wilk Avenue have any available units?
36125 Stable Wilk Avenue has a unit available for $1,815 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 36125 Stable Wilk Avenue have?
Some of 36125 Stable Wilk Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36125 Stable Wilk Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
36125 Stable Wilk Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36125 Stable Wilk Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 36125 Stable Wilk Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Zephyrhills.
Does 36125 Stable Wilk Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 36125 Stable Wilk Avenue offers parking.
Does 36125 Stable Wilk Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36125 Stable Wilk Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36125 Stable Wilk Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 36125 Stable Wilk Avenue has a pool.
Does 36125 Stable Wilk Avenue have accessible units?
No, 36125 Stable Wilk Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 36125 Stable Wilk Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 36125 Stable Wilk Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 36125 Stable Wilk Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 36125 Stable Wilk Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 36125 Stable Wilk Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Preserve at Zephyr Ridge
35940 Inspiration Dr
Zephyrhills, FL 33541

Similar Pages

Zephyrhills 1 BedroomsZephyrhills 2 Bedrooms
Zephyrhills Apartments with GaragesZephyrhills Apartments with Parking
Zephyrhills Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLWindermere, FL
Mango, FLSouth Brooksville, FLFeather Sound, FLRidgecrest, FLGibsonton, FLElfers, FLPoinciana, FLKeystone, FLBay Hill, FLCitrus Park, FLNew Port Richey East, FLOldsmar, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity