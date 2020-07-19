36125 Stable Wilk Avenue

Amenities
This 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom home includes a large living/kitchen/dining open floor plan on the 1st floor. Spacious bedrooms privately located on the 2nd floor. Full 2 car garage. Covered front entry. This is the "Atlanta" model for this builder in Silverado Ranch. Complete kitchen appliance package, 36â kitchen cabinets with raised panel doors, low maintenance ceramic tile floors in foyer, kitchen, laundry room and all baths, 15 SEER high-efficiency heating and air conditioning system, programmable thermostat, upgraded Florida friendly landscaping package.