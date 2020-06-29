3148 Kresterbrooke Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1268485



After registering at this link, you will receive instructions on how to see the home on a self guided tour. The application can also be found at this link. Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Move in for as little as $2160 which includes the first months rent. This goregous newer construction home features all of the ammenities of a modern property. It has an open floorplan and lots of natural light. There is a large master bedroom with a spacious master bath and walk in closets. The home comes equipt with a washer and dryer. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. Standard utility services provided, service costs are due as a monthly charge in addition to the rent. If this property is in an HOA, approval to move in may be subject to separate HOA application and application fee's.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.