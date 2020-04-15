Rent Calculator
Home
/
Zephyrhills South, FL
/
4412 Plum Street
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:11 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4412 Plum Street
4412 Plum Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4412 Plum Street, Zephyrhills South, FL 33542
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Affordable 1/1 in Zephyhills - This Basic Home Features One Bedroom, One Bath Open living Concept, Covered Parking and Patio. Close to Downtown Zephyrhills.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5700167)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4412 Plum Street have any available units?
4412 Plum Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Zephyrhills South, FL
.
Is 4412 Plum Street currently offering any rent specials?
4412 Plum Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4412 Plum Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4412 Plum Street is pet friendly.
Does 4412 Plum Street offer parking?
Yes, 4412 Plum Street offers parking.
Does 4412 Plum Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4412 Plum Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4412 Plum Street have a pool?
No, 4412 Plum Street does not have a pool.
Does 4412 Plum Street have accessible units?
No, 4412 Plum Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4412 Plum Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4412 Plum Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4412 Plum Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4412 Plum Street does not have units with air conditioning.
