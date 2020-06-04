Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Zephyrhills South
Find more places like 4352 6th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Zephyrhills South, FL
/
4352 6th Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4352 6th Street
4352 6th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4352 6th Street, Zephyrhills South, FL 33542
Jendral
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Affordable 1/1 in Zephyhills - This Home Features 1 Bedroom/1 Bath, Open Living Concept. Convenient to Downtown Zephyrhills.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5755016)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4352 6th Street have any available units?
4352 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Zephyrhills South, FL
.
Is 4352 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4352 6th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4352 6th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4352 6th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4352 6th Street offer parking?
No, 4352 6th Street does not offer parking.
Does 4352 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4352 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4352 6th Street have a pool?
No, 4352 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4352 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 4352 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4352 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4352 6th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4352 6th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4352 6th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Zephyrhills South 3 Bedrooms
Zephyrhills South Apartments with Parking
Zephyrhills South Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
Orlando, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Lakeland, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Clermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FL
Dunedin, FL
Plant City, FL
Winter Haven, FL
Zephyrhills, FL
Pasadena Hills, FL
Dade City, FL
Pebble Creek, FL
Lutz, FL
Seffner, FL
Temple Terrace, FL
Land O' Lakes, FL
Mango, FL
East Lake-Orient Park, FL
Valrico, FL
Lake Magdalene, FL
Cheval, FL
Combee Settlement, FL
Palm River-Clair Mel, FL
Brooksville, FL
South Brooksville, FL
Carrollwood, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa