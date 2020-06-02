38405 JENDRAL AVENUE

Cute move in ready 3 bedroom house with huge fenced in back yard! Spacious master bedroom with walk in closet. Updated kitchen and bathroom. Brand new AC. Exterior recently painted. Great centralized location with easy access to HWY 301 and HWY 39.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
