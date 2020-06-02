All apartments in Zephyrhills South
Find more places like 38405 JENDRAL AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Zephyrhills South, FL
/
38405 JENDRAL AVENUE
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:21 AM

38405 JENDRAL AVENUE

38405 Jendral Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

38405 Jendral Avenue, Zephyrhills South, FL 33542
Jendral

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cute move in ready 3 bedroom house with huge fenced in back yard! Spacious master bedroom with walk in closet. Updated kitchen and bathroom. Brand new AC. Exterior recently painted. Great centralized location with easy access to HWY 301 and HWY 39.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38405 JENDRAL AVENUE have any available units?
38405 JENDRAL AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zephyrhills South, FL.
What amenities does 38405 JENDRAL AVENUE have?
Some of 38405 JENDRAL AVENUE's amenities include recently renovated, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38405 JENDRAL AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
38405 JENDRAL AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38405 JENDRAL AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 38405 JENDRAL AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Zephyrhills South.
Does 38405 JENDRAL AVENUE offer parking?
No, 38405 JENDRAL AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 38405 JENDRAL AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38405 JENDRAL AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38405 JENDRAL AVENUE have a pool?
No, 38405 JENDRAL AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 38405 JENDRAL AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 38405 JENDRAL AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 38405 JENDRAL AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 38405 JENDRAL AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 38405 JENDRAL AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 38405 JENDRAL AVENUE has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Zephyrhills South 3 BedroomsZephyrhills South Apartments with Parking
Zephyrhills South Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLZephyrhills, FLPasadena Hills, FLDade City, FLPebble Creek, FLLutz, FLSeffner, FL
Temple Terrace, FLLand O' Lakes, FLMango, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLValrico, FLLake Magdalene, FLCheval, FLCombee Settlement, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBrooksville, FLSouth Brooksville, FLCarrollwood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa