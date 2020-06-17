All apartments in Zephyrhills South
38313 FIR AVENUE

38313 Fir Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

38313 Fir Avenue, Zephyrhills South, FL 33542

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 3-bedroom 2 bath open kitchen concept with bonus room and closed in porch with wood and tile flooring. Large fenced in corner lot. On a quit dead-end street. Small shed on property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38313 FIR AVENUE have any available units?
38313 FIR AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zephyrhills South, FL.
What amenities does 38313 FIR AVENUE have?
Some of 38313 FIR AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38313 FIR AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
38313 FIR AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38313 FIR AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 38313 FIR AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Zephyrhills South.
Does 38313 FIR AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 38313 FIR AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 38313 FIR AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38313 FIR AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38313 FIR AVENUE have a pool?
No, 38313 FIR AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 38313 FIR AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 38313 FIR AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 38313 FIR AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 38313 FIR AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 38313 FIR AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 38313 FIR AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

