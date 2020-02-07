39132 CR54 2080

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking pool some paid utils microwave

Cozy Condominium for rent. 2 Bedrooms + 2 baths. Community Pool & Park. ONLY 1ST MONTH RENT + SECURITY REQUIRED. ACROSS THE STREET FROM WIN DIXIE SUPERMARKET, DOLLAR GENERAL, RESTAURANTS AND MANY MORE STORES. Landlord pays for HOA fees, garbage, lawn maintenance care, parking space, very convenience location within walking distance to stores. Pool and Park. **NO REALTORS FEE** only asking for 1st Months rent + Security Deposit. Very nice and clean apartment. Please call or text for an appointment to view apartment. Ask for Mrs. Martha (845) 238-9990

No Pets Allowed



