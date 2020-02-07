All apartments in Zephyrhills North
Last updated February 7 2020

39132 CR54 2080

39132 County Road 54 · No Longer Available
Location

39132 County Road 54, Zephyrhills North, FL 33542

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Clean 2 bedroom + 2 baths Condo for Rent Comm.Pool - Property Id: 88411

Cozy Condominium for rent. 2 Bedrooms + 2 baths. Community Pool & Park. ONLY 1ST MONTH RENT + SECURITY REQUIRED. ACROSS THE STREET FROM WIN DIXIE SUPERMARKET, DOLLAR GENERAL, RESTAURANTS AND MANY MORE STORES. Landlord pays for HOA fees, garbage, lawn maintenance care, parking space, very convenience location within walking distance to stores. Pool and Park. **NO REALTORS FEE** only asking for 1st Months rent + Security Deposit. Very nice and clean apartment. Please call or text for an appointment to view apartment. Ask for Mrs. Martha (845) 238-9990
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/88411
Property Id 88411

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5374211)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39132 CR54 2080 have any available units?
39132 CR54 2080 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zephyrhills North, FL.
What amenities does 39132 CR54 2080 have?
Some of 39132 CR54 2080's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39132 CR54 2080 currently offering any rent specials?
39132 CR54 2080 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39132 CR54 2080 pet-friendly?
No, 39132 CR54 2080 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Zephyrhills North.
Does 39132 CR54 2080 offer parking?
Yes, 39132 CR54 2080 offers parking.
Does 39132 CR54 2080 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 39132 CR54 2080 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 39132 CR54 2080 have a pool?
Yes, 39132 CR54 2080 has a pool.
Does 39132 CR54 2080 have accessible units?
No, 39132 CR54 2080 does not have accessible units.
Does 39132 CR54 2080 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39132 CR54 2080 has units with dishwashers.
Does 39132 CR54 2080 have units with air conditioning?
No, 39132 CR54 2080 does not have units with air conditioning.

