Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool

Please call Norma Newgent at 813-892-9147 to discuss showing opportunities of This ground floor 2 BR Condo is in Talia, Zephyrhills. No carpet! Nice screened porch in the back to enjoy the Florida sunshine. Community offers clubhouse, pool, playground and recreational areas. Uncovered parking in front of the unit. Location is close to shopping, restaurants and more on CR54. One pet will be considered but not more than 30 pounds.