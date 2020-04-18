All apartments in Zellwood
Find more places like 2108 WAX MYRTLE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Zellwood, FL
/
2108 WAX MYRTLE DRIVE
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:23 AM

2108 WAX MYRTLE DRIVE

2108 Wax Myrtle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2108 Wax Myrtle Drive, Zellwood, FL 32798

Amenities

dishwasher
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
55+ COMMUNITY!!!! AVAILABLE NOW. Gated community, lots of activities for you to enjoy. House has no carpets, all laminate flooring. Schedule your appointment today. It won't last long...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2108 WAX MYRTLE DRIVE have any available units?
2108 WAX MYRTLE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Zellwood, FL.
Is 2108 WAX MYRTLE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2108 WAX MYRTLE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2108 WAX MYRTLE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2108 WAX MYRTLE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Zellwood.
Does 2108 WAX MYRTLE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2108 WAX MYRTLE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2108 WAX MYRTLE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2108 WAX MYRTLE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2108 WAX MYRTLE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2108 WAX MYRTLE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2108 WAX MYRTLE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2108 WAX MYRTLE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2108 WAX MYRTLE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2108 WAX MYRTLE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2108 WAX MYRTLE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2108 WAX MYRTLE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLMount Dora, FLSouth Apopka, FLEustis, FLTavares, FLWekiwa Springs, FL
Minneola, FLForest City, FLPine Hills, FLLockhart, FLLeesburg, FLGroveland, FLFairview Shores, FLHeathrow, FLLongwood, FLLake Mary, FLWindermere, FLFern Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College