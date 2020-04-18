Rent Calculator
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:23 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2108 WAX MYRTLE DRIVE
2108 Wax Myrtle Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2108 Wax Myrtle Drive, Zellwood, FL 32798
Amenities
dishwasher
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
55+ COMMUNITY!!!! AVAILABLE NOW. Gated community, lots of activities for you to enjoy. House has no carpets, all laminate flooring. Schedule your appointment today. It won't last long...
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2108 WAX MYRTLE DRIVE have any available units?
2108 WAX MYRTLE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Zellwood, FL
.
Is 2108 WAX MYRTLE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2108 WAX MYRTLE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2108 WAX MYRTLE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2108 WAX MYRTLE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Zellwood
.
Does 2108 WAX MYRTLE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2108 WAX MYRTLE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2108 WAX MYRTLE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2108 WAX MYRTLE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2108 WAX MYRTLE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2108 WAX MYRTLE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2108 WAX MYRTLE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2108 WAX MYRTLE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2108 WAX MYRTLE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2108 WAX MYRTLE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2108 WAX MYRTLE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2108 WAX MYRTLE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
