97714 Albatross Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated

This beautifully constructed home is near the end of a cul-de-sac in a small phase of Heron Isles. Located just a short drive to groceries, home centers, shopping, restaurants, golf and Lofton boat ramp. This well laid out home is open floor plan with spacious 10 ft ceilings in living and owners suite, gorgeous upgraded master bath with walk in shower and separate tub, tile in all wet areas, granite counter tops in kitchen. This home is great for entertaining parties and cookouts under your covered patio. Also, don't forget you're only minutes to the area beaches and Amelia Island. This home includes Covered Rear Porch, Upgrade Master Bath and a Bonus Room for office, den or spare bedroom. No pets. First months rent and $1650 Security deposit due at lease signing. Available August 15th.

