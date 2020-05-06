All apartments in Yulee
97714 Albatross Drive
Last updated August 6 2019 at 6:01 PM

97714 Albatross Drive

97714 Albatross Drive · No Longer Available
Location

97714 Albatross Drive, Yulee, FL 32097

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This beautifully constructed home is near the end of a cul-de-sac in a small phase of Heron Isles. Located just a short drive to groceries, home centers, shopping, restaurants, golf and Lofton boat ramp. This well laid out home is open floor plan with spacious 10 ft ceilings in living and owners suite, gorgeous upgraded master bath with walk in shower and separate tub, tile in all wet areas, granite counter tops in kitchen. This home is great for entertaining parties and cookouts under your covered patio. Also, don't forget you're only minutes to the area beaches and Amelia Island. This home includes Covered Rear Porch, Upgrade Master Bath and a Bonus Room for office, den or spare bedroom. No pets. First months rent and $1650 Security deposit due at lease signing. Available August 15th.
This beautifully constructed home is near the end of a cul-de-sac in a small phase of Heron Isles. Located just a short drive to groceries, home centers, shopping, restaurants, golf and Lofton boat ramp. This well laid out home is open floor plan with spacious 10 ft ceilings in living and owners suite, gorgeous upgraded master bath with walk in shower and separate tub, tile in all wet areas, granite counter tops in kitchen/ baths. This home is great for entertaining parties and cookouts under your covered patio. Also, don't forget you're only minutes to the area beaches and Amelia Island. This home includes Covered Rear Porch, Upgrade Master Bath and a Bonus Room for office, den or spare bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 97714 Albatross Drive have any available units?
97714 Albatross Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yulee, FL.
What amenities does 97714 Albatross Drive have?
Some of 97714 Albatross Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 97714 Albatross Drive currently offering any rent specials?
97714 Albatross Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 97714 Albatross Drive pet-friendly?
No, 97714 Albatross Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Yulee.
Does 97714 Albatross Drive offer parking?
No, 97714 Albatross Drive does not offer parking.
Does 97714 Albatross Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 97714 Albatross Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 97714 Albatross Drive have a pool?
No, 97714 Albatross Drive does not have a pool.
Does 97714 Albatross Drive have accessible units?
No, 97714 Albatross Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 97714 Albatross Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 97714 Albatross Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 97714 Albatross Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 97714 Albatross Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
