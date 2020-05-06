97363 Laffites Way

Amenities

Lots of Land in Pirates Wood - 1560sf 3BR/2BA Comfortable rural cottage tucked back in Pirates Wood off of Blackrock Road. Tile and wood floors throughout. Updated Kitchen opens onto a large deck perfect for entertaining. Large 1.15 acre lot with plenty of space. Boats welcome. Pets OK. Lawn care included. Washer and Dryer Hookups.



