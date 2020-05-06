Lots of Land in Pirates Wood - 1560sf 3BR/2BA Comfortable rural cottage tucked back in Pirates Wood off of Blackrock Road. Tile and wood floors throughout. Updated Kitchen opens onto a large deck perfect for entertaining. Large 1.15 acre lot with plenty of space. Boats welcome. Pets OK. Lawn care included. Washer and Dryer Hookups.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 97363 Laffites Way have any available units?
97363 Laffites Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yulee, FL.
What amenities does 97363 Laffites Way have?
Some of 97363 Laffites Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 97363 Laffites Way currently offering any rent specials?
97363 Laffites Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 97363 Laffites Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 97363 Laffites Way is pet friendly.
Does 97363 Laffites Way offer parking?
Yes, 97363 Laffites Way offers parking.
Does 97363 Laffites Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 97363 Laffites Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 97363 Laffites Way have a pool?
No, 97363 Laffites Way does not have a pool.
Does 97363 Laffites Way have accessible units?
No, 97363 Laffites Way does not have accessible units.
Does 97363 Laffites Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 97363 Laffites Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 97363 Laffites Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 97363 Laffites Way does not have units with air conditioning.