Home
/
Yulee, FL
/
96730 Blackrock Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
96730 Blackrock Road
96730 Blackrock Road
No Longer Available
Location
96730 Blackrock Road, Yulee, FL 32097
Amenities
cats allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
-
(RLNE4570472)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 96730 Blackrock Road have any available units?
96730 Blackrock Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Yulee, FL
.
Is 96730 Blackrock Road currently offering any rent specials?
96730 Blackrock Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 96730 Blackrock Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 96730 Blackrock Road is pet friendly.
Does 96730 Blackrock Road offer parking?
No, 96730 Blackrock Road does not offer parking.
Does 96730 Blackrock Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 96730 Blackrock Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 96730 Blackrock Road have a pool?
No, 96730 Blackrock Road does not have a pool.
Does 96730 Blackrock Road have accessible units?
No, 96730 Blackrock Road does not have accessible units.
Does 96730 Blackrock Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 96730 Blackrock Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 96730 Blackrock Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 96730 Blackrock Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
