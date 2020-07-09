All apartments in Yulee
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

96730 Blackrock Road

96730 Blackrock Road · No Longer Available
Location

96730 Blackrock Road, Yulee, FL 32097

Amenities

cats allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
-

(RLNE4570472)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 96730 Blackrock Road have any available units?
96730 Blackrock Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yulee, FL.
Is 96730 Blackrock Road currently offering any rent specials?
96730 Blackrock Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 96730 Blackrock Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 96730 Blackrock Road is pet friendly.
Does 96730 Blackrock Road offer parking?
No, 96730 Blackrock Road does not offer parking.
Does 96730 Blackrock Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 96730 Blackrock Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 96730 Blackrock Road have a pool?
No, 96730 Blackrock Road does not have a pool.
Does 96730 Blackrock Road have accessible units?
No, 96730 Blackrock Road does not have accessible units.
Does 96730 Blackrock Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 96730 Blackrock Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 96730 Blackrock Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 96730 Blackrock Road does not have units with air conditioning.

