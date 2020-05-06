All apartments in Yulee
87113 KIPLING DR
Last updated April 22 2020 at 11:35 PM

87113 KIPLING DR

87113 Kipling Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

87113 Kipling Drive, Yulee, FL 32097

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3,075 sq. ft. 4BR/3.5BA Two Story Traditional home located off Roses Bluff Road in Yulee. This spacious home has a Large Formal Living/Dining Room and Separate Family Room on the first floor. Eat-in Kitchen features Center Island with Additional Sink, Plenty of Cabinets, and Walk-in Pantry. The kitchen overlooks the Family Room and Patio areas. Upstairs includes Oversized Master Suite with His & Hers Closets, Garden Tub, and Separate Shower. Also on this floor are three generous sized Guest Bedrooms (one with Private Bath), Full Bathroom and Bonus Room. Outside features fully screen Lanai that is perfect for entertaining and Deck. Washer & Dryer hookup. Irrigation System, plus Bonus Storage Shelving in the Two Car Garage. Small pets ok with Additional Pet Fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 87113 KIPLING DR have any available units?
87113 KIPLING DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yulee, FL.
What amenities does 87113 KIPLING DR have?
Some of 87113 KIPLING DR's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 87113 KIPLING DR currently offering any rent specials?
87113 KIPLING DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 87113 KIPLING DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 87113 KIPLING DR is pet friendly.
Does 87113 KIPLING DR offer parking?
Yes, 87113 KIPLING DR offers parking.
Does 87113 KIPLING DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 87113 KIPLING DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 87113 KIPLING DR have a pool?
No, 87113 KIPLING DR does not have a pool.
Does 87113 KIPLING DR have accessible units?
No, 87113 KIPLING DR does not have accessible units.
Does 87113 KIPLING DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 87113 KIPLING DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 87113 KIPLING DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 87113 KIPLING DR does not have units with air conditioning.

