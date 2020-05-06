87113 KIPLING DR

Amenities

3,075 sq. ft. 4BR/3.5BA Two Story Traditional home located off Roses Bluff Road in Yulee. This spacious home has a Large Formal Living/Dining Room and Separate Family Room on the first floor. Eat-in Kitchen features Center Island with Additional Sink, Plenty of Cabinets, and Walk-in Pantry. The kitchen overlooks the Family Room and Patio areas. Upstairs includes Oversized Master Suite with His & Hers Closets, Garden Tub, and Separate Shower. Also on this floor are three generous sized Guest Bedrooms (one with Private Bath), Full Bathroom and Bonus Room. Outside features fully screen Lanai that is perfect for entertaining and Deck. Washer & Dryer hookup. Irrigation System, plus Bonus Storage Shelving in the Two Car Garage. Small pets ok with Additional Pet Fee.